Prathamesh Parab Hits the Road to Promote Timepass 3

Prathamesh Parab is doing everything in his power to promote his upcoming film Timepass 3, the 3rd instalment of Marathi ace filmmaker Ravi Jadhav’s blockbuster hit Timepass. As the release date of the film is inching closer, the actor was recently spotted on the roads of Mumbai promoting his film by shaking a leg to Sai Tujha Lekaru from the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crazy Foody (@crazyfoodyranjita)



The video has been shared by an Instagram influencer, who goes by the name crazyfoodyranjita. And, in it, she can be seen dancing with the actor.

The third part of the Timepass franchise is coming to the audience on July 29. Hruta Durgule, best known for her role in Man Udu Udu Zhala, co-stars in the film Prathamesh Parab.

The song titled Sai Tujha Lekaru from this film was released on YouTube on July 4 and within just a day of its release, the song amassed around 2 lakh views and over 8,000 likes. The Stone of Adolescence is the subject of this film, which takes place before Dagdu and Praju’s marriage.

Additionally, the story has a brand-new turn called Palvi Dinkar Patil played by Hruta Durgule. The teaser also features Madhav Lele, alias Shakal of Parabcha Dagadu, and Vaibhav Mangle.

The highly successful Timepass trilogy has been well received by the audience. Apart from Timepass 2, Prathamesh has a couple of promising projects in the pipeline.

