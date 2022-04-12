Pratik Gandhi, Patralekha-Starrer Phule's First Look Unveiled; Fans Can't Wait For Film

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha-starrer Phule’s first look was unveiled on 11 April on the 195th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule. The film is based on the lives of the social activists and reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule, who fought casteism and were the pioneers of female education in India.

In the first look, both Pratik and Patralekha bear a striking resemblance to Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule, and they have got the fans excited about the upcoming project.

Sharing the first look from the film on his Instagram handle, Pratik Gandhi wrote, “Honoured to take Mahatma Phule’s legacy to the world as an actor along with @patralekhaa in #Phule On the occasion of 195th birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, unveiling the first look of ‘Phule’, the Hindi biopic, directed by @ananthmahadevanofficial produced by Content Engineers & Dancing Shiva Productions."

Phule is directed by National Award-winning director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and is expected to release in 2023.

Talking about the film, Pratik said that it’s a real honour to take Mahatma Phule’s legacy to the world.

The Scam 1992 actor remembers saying yes to the film immediately after hearing the narration.

Pratik added that some characters just come to you and he was glad that Ananth Narayan Mahadevan came to him with this film.

Patralekha was also all praises for the movie and said that Phule is one film that will stay with her for long after it is over.

For the uninitiated, Mahatma Phule, along with Savitribai Phule, started the first school for girls in 1848 in Pune. He, along with his followers, established the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Truth Seekers) to attain equal rights for people from the lower castes.

Meanwhile, Pratik will also be seen in Dedh Bigha Zameen, which is written and directed by Pulkit. The film has Kushali Kumar as the female lead.

Pratik also starred in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s crime mystery web series The Great Indian Murder. The series premiered on Disney+Hotstar.

Patrlekha last featured in the gangster-thriller web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. She will also be seen in Luv Ranjan’s Wild Wild Punjab. The film will star Sunny Singh, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Ishita Raj Sharma alongside Patralekhaa.

