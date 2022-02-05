Pratik Sehajpal Gets Clicked Travelling in Auto; Video Goes Viral; Netizens Say 'What A Humble Man!'

The 15th season of Bigg Boss might have come to an end but the contestants of the show are still making a splash on social media. Recently, at Shamita Shetty’s birthday party, the reunion of Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Umar Riaz, Rakhi Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin and Rashmi Desai made the news. Everyone spent time together and enjoyed the party. One of the most discussed names from the recently-concluded season of Bigg Boss has been that of Pratik Sehajpal. Even though Pratik did not lift the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, he has won the hearts of the audience with his performance. He has become a big name in a short span of time with his journey. And now, a video of Pratik has emerged that has been drawing the attention of all his fans. Pratik can be seen travelling in an auto in a video that has gone viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The viral video has been shared by the social media handle Viral Bhayani with the caption, “Unlike the tough-guy image that we saw in the house, he is sweet and humble. Grounded hottie." In the video, a passerby, probably the one who filmed the video is in conversation with Pratik who is in running auto. The cameraman asked Pratik how it feels to land himself in an auto right from the Bigg Boss house, to which the celeb said that this is exactly what he was missing in the house. On being asked to take off his mask for a few seconds, although he was reluctant at first citing safety norms, he did it with a little bit of cajoling.

The video has 67,900 likes in 10 hours and has garnered several comments. Many users were of the opinion that Pratik deserved to have his privacy while he was travelling while some praised him for ditching the car and travelling in an auto like a common man.

Pratik’s journey began with MTV Love School. He went on to star in Ace Of Space, where he made headlines for his friendship with Divya Agarwal and Miesha Iyer, whom he met on the programme. Before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, he was also a member of the TV show Bebaakee.

