Pratik Sehajpal Reacts to Dating Rumours With Akasa Singh: 'She is Very Talented And Sweet'

Pratik Sehajpal may not have won Bigg Boss 15 but the actor-model has been winning hearts all over the internet. Throughout the season, Pratik remained one of the favourite contenders of Bigg Boss viewers for the coveted trophy, which eventually went to Tejasswi Prakash on January 30.

During his stint on the show, Pratik’s bond with his former co-contestant, singer Akasa Singh, grabbed many eyeballs. Pratik, who earlier participated in Bigg Boss OTT, became close with Akasa on the show after he had multiple fights with other housemates in the game. Though Akasa got evicted from the show quite early, she continued to support Pratik even after coming out of the house. In fact, Pratik was clicked with Akasa in her car on the night of Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, which led to speculations if they were dating.

Now, Pratik has opened up about his equation with Akasa and if they are actually a couple. “Akasa and I are just friends. She is a very sweet friend of mine. I was the one who asked her if she could drop me to my place after the grand finale as there was chaos and I didn’t how I would reach home. She was like, ‘Are you mad? Of course, I will drop you.’ She is a very nice girl. She is extremely talented. I genuinely pray from the bottom of my heart that she gets all the happiness in this world because she is a very nice human being," Pratik told us.

Pratik further said he had wished that Akasa could stay longer inside the Bigg Boss house, but unfortunately, God had other plans as Akasa got evicted in the fifth week. “Akasa had a lot of potential but I don’t know why she received less number of votes. Had she stayed in that house for a few more days, she would also have been in the finale. She was very vocal and would always put forth her opinions. She would always give me honest opinions about my game and she wouldn’t care even if we were friends. Not everyone has the courage to call out their friends and tell them that they are wrong. But she would always do it whenever she felt I was at fault," Pratik added.

Would he like to collaborate with Akasa in the near future? Pratik replied, “I have no clue about it. I feel it’s too early to comment anything on this. But yes, it will be great if something like this happens."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.