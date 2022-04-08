Pratik Sehajpal Talks About Being Compared To Sidharth Shukla, Says 'No One Can Break His Benchmark'

Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal gets often compared to late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was also the winner of Bigg Boss 14. In a recent interview, Pratik was asked if this comparison with the late actor adds a burden on him because of the expectations. To this, he mentioned that nobody can ever surpass the benchmark which was set by Sidharth Shukla.

“Honestly, I never wanted to be compared by anyone But Sidharth Shukla is a great personality. And if my natural personality is getting compared with someone who is such a great inspiration for everyone and has been such an idol for the whole world, that is a very big thing for me. I only want to say that I don’t want to be compared with anyone, having been compared with Sidharth Shuka is not a burden to me, but he is in a different league, no one can break the benchmark he’s set," Pratik Sehajpal told BollywoodLife.com.

Even in February this year, Pratik reacted to his fans comparing him with the late actor Sidharth Shukla and mentioned that ‘it is a big complement’ for him. “Thank you very much, you have said a big thing. Nobody can take his place, if I can reach even close to him, I will feel blessed. You’ve given me a very huge compliment," he had said as quoted by The Times of India.

On the work front, Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the runner-up of Bigg Bigg 15 earlier this year. He was recently seen in Akasa Singh’s music video titled Saamna. Pratik was also seen in The Khatra Khatra Show recently. There are reports that he will be participating in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, there is no official announcement on this so far.

