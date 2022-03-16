Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz Go Shirtless to Woo Munmun Dutta in Khatra Khatra Show; Watch

During their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz never missed a chance to show off their toned body and well-defined abs. Even though Bigg Boss has ended, it looks like fans cannot have enough of the two of them. Recently, Pratik and Umar were roped in for the comedy reality show, The Khatra Khatra Show, which is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

A new promo shared by the channel features the two Ex-Bigg Boss contestants impressing actor Munmun Dutta, who is known for her role in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The promo opens with Bharti asking who will be able to impress Munmun, and Harsh adds, “For the first time after Bigg Boss on television, Pratik vs Umar.” While Umar and Pratik did not skip a beat to remove their clothes, Munmun was seen hiding her face. Dropping the clip, the channel wrote, “Stage par badhegi garmi jab saath aayenge handsome hunks, Umar aur Pratik (The temperature is set to soar as handsome hunks, Umar and Pratik will come together).”

As soon as the channel shared the promo, fans flooded the comment section with praises for the two handsome hunks. “Taareef Karron kya uski Jisne tumhe banaaya??” a fan wrote tagging Umar. Another commented, “Pratik is still so fit, touchwood.” A bunch of Pratik fans spammed the comments with the hashtag, “Pratik Sehajpal is love” while Umar fans expressed their delight upon witnessing him on the screen.

Apart from Pratik and Umar’s bromance, the show also features Nikki Tamboli. Previously, the channel had shared a promo featuring Nikki and Pratik, in which the former was seen expressing her wish to marry the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15.

Later, Bharti urged Pratik to kneel down and propose to Nikki. Even though the proposal was a part of the task, fans believe that something is brewing between the two.

