Pratyusha Banerjee's Ex Claims Actress 'Never' Dated Vikas Gupta: 'She Was Aware of His Sexuality'

TV producer Vikas Gupta recently claimed that he was in a relationship with late actress Pratyusha Banerjee. Vikas claimed that they dated for a brief period of time. He said that the former Balika Vadhu actress wasn’t aware of his bisexuality while they were dating but got to know about it after their breakup. Now, Pratyusha’s former boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh, who she was dating before her death, has alleged that Vikas “never" dated Pratyusha. Rahul accused Vikas Gupta of using Pratyusha Banerjee’s name for the sake of publicity.

Reacting to his claims, Rahul told the Times of India, “Pratyusha never dated Vikas, so the question of them parting ways doesn’t arise. In fact, they weren’t even on talking terms after a point. He shouldn’t cook up stories for publicity. Pratyusha would have slapped him had she been alive."

“I also don’t appreciate him bringing up my name in his interviews. I don’t think he has anything else to talk about other than me eating chips at the hospital (when Pratyusha had died by suicide). I find it defamatory and if this doesn’t stop, I will have to (take) legal action against him. All I want to say is that stop using Pratyusha’s name to be in the limelight," he added.

Pratyusha was a popular television star, best known for playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu. She died on April 1, 2016.

