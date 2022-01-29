Pravin Tarde Announces Marathi Biopic on Shiv Sena Leader Anand Chintamani Dighe

Director Pravin Tarde has announced his new Marathi film titled Dharamaveer, a biopic on the late Shiv Sena party leader Anand Chintamani Dighe. Filmmaker Tarde on Thursday unveiled the motion poster of the film on the occasion of the 70th birth anniversary of Dighe. The film has been titled Dharmaveer, as it was the popular politician’s nickname.

With Dharamveer, actor Mangesh Desai is making his entry into film production via his banner Sahil Motion Arts. Filmmaker Tarde is well-known for his blockbuster movies like Mulshi Pattern, Deool Band Rege among others. Sharing the motion poster of Dharamveer, Tarde described the film as “A biography of an extraordinary leader who maintained Hindutva and protected ordinary workers.”

The makers in a statement have said that through Dharamveer film, the “audience will get to see Dighe’s different facets as a person, party worker, and political leader.”

The movie recently went on the floors in Maharashtra’s Thane’s district, where Dighe was a prominent politician of his time. The makers have now announced the title of the film. However, they have not revealed the name of the actor who will portray Sena leader Dighe on the big screen.

Dighe was born on January 27, 1951, in Thane, Maharashtra. He was attracted to the ideology of Shiv Sena and its founder Bal Thackeray at a young age. He joined the party as a party worker and went on to become the Thane unit chief of the Shiv Sena party. He is credited for making Thane and neighbouring areas a Shiv Sena stronghold.

Dighe was accused of the murder of Shiv Sena party member Sridhar Khopkar, who had allegedly voted for the Congress party in 1989. He was arrested but later came out on bail. The case reportedly continued until his death. He died due to a heart attack in 2001.

