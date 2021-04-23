'Pray for Humanity': Says Mohit Raina as He Tests Positive For Covid-19

Actor Mohit Raina confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus last week amid a time when the cases are surging and celebrities are falling ill one after the other. On Friday morning, he took to his official Instagram account to update his fans on his health and shared a couple of pictures from the hospital he is admitted to.

Urging people to stay safe, he said, “As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically.I would request all of yo to stay safe and pray for humanity. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month . Everyday I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them . Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side . Love MR"

Fans and well-wishers took to the comment section and expressed their concern over the actor’s health. Industry colleague Dia Mirza, too, wished him a speedy recovery. “Stay blessed and get well soon!!! Sending lots of love and good wishes for a speedy and full recovery " read her comment.

On the work front, the actor has done several television shows and a couple of films including Uri - The Surgical Strike, Don Muthu Swami, and Mrs. Serial Killer. His upcoming film Shiddat whose release got delayed due to Covid-19 will see him star with Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, and Diana Penty.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here