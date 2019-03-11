English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Pray for Me', Says Justin Bieber As He Opens Up on Battle With Depression in Emotional Post
Justin Bieber revealed he has been “struggling a lot” in an emotional Instagram post.
File Photo of Justin Beiber (Reuters)
Loading...
Justin Bieber revealed he has been “struggling a lot” in an emotional Instagram post. The pop singer, who is reportedly seeking treatment for depression, shared the message on Saturday, writing that though he feels “super disconnected and weird,” he has faith that he will bounce back.
Sharing alongside a picture of himself praying next to manager Scooter Braun and Kanye West, Bieber wrote: "Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.."
Bieber also opened up about his depression in the March issue of US Vogue, which features himself and his supermodel wife on the cover.
"I started really feeling myself too much. 'People love me, I'm the s---,' that's honestly what I thought. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside. I got really depressed on tour," continued Bieber, who cancelled his 2017 Purpose world tour in 2017, saying, he wanted his "mind heart and soul to be sustainable."
"I haven't talked about this, and I'm still processing so much stuff that I haven't talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time," he told Vogue.
Bieber got married to American supermodel Hailey Baldwin in September at the New York City courthouse last year. Later, Bieber posted a photo of him and Baldwin with a simple caption making their marital status official: "My wife is awesome."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Sharing alongside a picture of himself praying next to manager Scooter Braun and Kanye West, Bieber wrote: "Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.."
View this post on Instagram
Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..
Bieber also opened up about his depression in the March issue of US Vogue, which features himself and his supermodel wife on the cover.
"I started really feeling myself too much. 'People love me, I'm the s---,' that's honestly what I thought. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside. I got really depressed on tour," continued Bieber, who cancelled his 2017 Purpose world tour in 2017, saying, he wanted his "mind heart and soul to be sustainable."
"I haven't talked about this, and I'm still processing so much stuff that I haven't talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time," he told Vogue.
Bieber got married to American supermodel Hailey Baldwin in September at the New York City courthouse last year. Later, Bieber posted a photo of him and Baldwin with a simple caption making their marital status official: "My wife is awesome."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's How to Download And Use The Voter Helpline App
- PewDiePie Fans Deface WWII Memorial in New York With a Viral Meme
- Redmi 7 May Launch on March 18, Xiaomi CEO Hints Key Features And Price
- Avengers Endgame: Captain America to Iron Man, Official Look of the Surviving Superheros Revealed
- First Edition Harry Potter Book Expected to Fetch Close to 100 Thousand Dollars
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results