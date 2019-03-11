LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Pray for Me', Says Justin Bieber As He Opens Up on Battle With Depression in Emotional Post

Justin Bieber revealed he has been “struggling a lot” in an emotional Instagram post.

News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
'Pray for Me', Says Justin Bieber As He Opens Up on Battle With Depression in Emotional Post
File Photo of Justin Beiber (Reuters)
Justin Bieber revealed he has been “struggling a lot” in an emotional Instagram post. The pop singer, who is reportedly seeking treatment for depression, shared the message on Saturday, writing that though he feels “super disconnected and weird,” he has faith that he will bounce back.

Sharing alongside a picture of himself praying next to manager Scooter Braun and Kanye West, Bieber wrote: "Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.."



Bieber also opened up about his depression in the March issue of US Vogue, which features himself and his supermodel wife on the cover.

"I started really feeling myself too much. 'People love me, I'm the s---,' that's honestly what I thought. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside. I got really depressed on tour," continued Bieber, who cancelled his 2017 Purpose world tour in 2017, saying, he wanted his "mind heart and soul to be sustainable."

"I haven't talked about this, and I'm still processing so much stuff that I haven't talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time," he told Vogue.

Bieber got married to American supermodel Hailey Baldwin in September at the New York City courthouse last year. Later, Bieber posted a photo of him and Baldwin with a simple caption making their marital status official: "My wife is awesome."

