'... Prayed Every Moment to Make my Country Proud': Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Sandhu made the world stop and stare, sending ripples of pride among Indians by winning the coveted Miss Universe title in 2021. The diva, who bagged the title in December last year, brought home the prestigious crown after a long wait of 21 years. Elated at her success, Harnaaz was seen breaking down on stage as former Miss Universe Lara Dutt crowned the 22-year-old. As Harnaaz celebrates the first anniversary of her win, the Chandigarh-based model turned nostalgic and dropped snippets of her Miss Universe journey on Instagram.

Along with documenting her journey - starting from the moment she was introduced along with the other competitors to the memorable announcement of her win, Harnaaz also penned a long, heartwarming note, where she expressed her gratitude to the “kind souls” who made her dream come true and helped her in making her “country proud.”

“While being on stage I prayed every moment to make my country proud in the best way possible I can. I don’t look back when I recall these memories. But I look forward to creating more and couldn’t have asked to start my dreams this way with all of you loving and supporting me,” wrote an emotional Harnaaz.

“Thank you to the kind souls who have showered so much love, support, and faith in me. I’m grateful today and forever. There’s so much more to come and it’s not going to be easy. But for now… Thank you Universe,” the former Miss World concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

The video captured the beautiful lady, donning her iconic golden-hued shimmery dress, walking on the ramp quite confidently. The clip soon shifts to the historic final moment where Harnaaz and Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira were seen holding each other’s hands, waiting with bated breath and beating hearts to hear the announcement. The crowned diva clubbed the video with Coldplay’s My Universe song in the background, reminiscing the fateful day.

Along with the video, Harnaaz also shared a slew of random pictures from her time at the competition. “Some of my favourite shots from the Miss Universe competition,” she captioned her post. Check out the photos here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

Speaking of Harnaaz, the 22-year-old recently faced harsh criticism from social media users for putting on some extra pounds. The diva who suffers from Celiac Disease opened up on how she used to break down into tears after people bullied and body shamed her, posting her Miss Universe win.

Read all the Latest Movies News here