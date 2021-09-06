Sidharth Shukla Death: Prayer Meet for the Late Actor to be Held on Monday

The news of Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla‘s sudden demise due to heart attack left the industry in shock. Over the past few days, friends and family members have been grieving over this massive loss. Now, it has come to light that a prayer meet has been organised for Sidharth on September 6 at 5 PM. Fans can join through the zoom link shared by the family. A special meditation and prayer session will be held.

The meditation will be held by BK Yogini Didi and the late actor’s soul will be blessed by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris. Karanvir Bohra shared the information about the prayer meet on social media and asked people to participate online.

The last rites of Sidharth were conducted at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai on Friday. Scores of people gathered outside the place. Curious fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite TV stars jostled with mourners, shocked at the death of the popular actor, and TV crews. The actor’s mortal remains left Cooper Hospital around 1.20 pm in a hearse decorated with marigold flowers and amid heavy police security and crowds of people hoping to catch a last glimpse of the actor.

Sidharth’s mother Rita and his colleagues, including actors Aly Goni, Asim Riaz Paras Chhabra, Mahira Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Jay Bhanushali with wife Mahhi Vij, were among those inside the crematorium. Sidharth’s friend Shehnaaz Gill arrived at the crematorium with her brother Shehbaz. Shehnaaz and Sidharth met during Bigg Boss 13 and became an extremely popular couple on social media.

