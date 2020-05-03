Prayer Meet for Rishi Kapoor Held at His Residence, Priyanka Chopra Shares Innovative Workout Video

A prayer meeting was held on Sunday for actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away earlier this week after battling leukemia. The prayer session was held at the late veteran actor's residence in Mumbai.

In another news, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come up with an interesting way of working out. On Sunday, the The Sky is Pink actress took to Instagram and posted a cute video that shows her lifting her niece Krishna instead of dumbbells.

Also, we take a look at how new Netflix series Never Have I Ever breaks cultural stereotypes.

A picture of Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor is doing the rounds on the internet in which the two are seen sitting next to the Rishi Kapoor's photograph during his prayer meet.

Netizens were left amused on seeing Priyanka Chopra's work out video with her niece in which the former uses the little girl instead of dumbbells.

Sanjay Dutt posted a monochrome throwback picture on social media as he remembered his mother Nargis Dutt on her 39th death anniversary.

New Netflix series Never Have I Ever, created by Mindy Kaling, has an Indian-American teen, Devi Vishwakumar, as its protagonist. And she breaks multiple cultural stereotypes along the show's run.

Jacqueline Fernandez shoots for a magazine cover with Salman Khan's horse at his Panvel farmhouse amid the coronavirus lockdown.

