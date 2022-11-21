'Prayers And Love in Memory': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's On Her Father's Birth Anniversary

On Sunday, November 20, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembered her late father, Krishnaraj Rai, on his birth anniversary. In an Instagram post, the actress posted a picture of herself and her daughter, Aaradhya, with her father’s photo hanging on a wall in the background. Along with sharing the picture, she also penned a heartfelt note in the loving memory of her father.

“Prayers and love in memory. Dearest Daddy-Ajjaaa, happy birthday. Always love and more love. God bless you,” read her note. Soon after her photo surfaced on Instagram, many social media users showered her with immense love in the comments section of her post. In addition to fans, Aishwarya’s dotting husband, Abhishek Bachchan, also dropped a red-heart emoji in the comments.

Aishwarya and Abhishek celebrated their daughter Aaradhya’s 11th birthday on November 16. On the special occasion, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star shared an adorable picture of herself and Aaradhya on Instagram. The caption of her post read, “My love…My life. I love you My Aaradhya,” followed by several heart emojis.

Abhishek, on the other hand, posted a solo photo of his beloved daughter on Instagram. Calling Aaradhya his ‘little princess’, the Dasavi actor wrote, “Happy Birthday my little Princess! I love you mostest.” In the picture, the 11-year-old is seen flashing her beaming smile at the camera.

Soon after, the couple’s industry friends flooded the comments section of their birthday post for Aaradhya with some amazing birthday wishes. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor wrote, “God bless,” while Riteish Deshmukh commented, “Happy Birthday Darling Aaradhya, gods bless you little one.” Apart from them, Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, Sikander Kher, Sussane Khan and Shweta Bachchan, among others, also extended their lovely birthday wishes to Aaradhya.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Ponniyin Selvan: 1. Besides her, the Mani Ratnam directorial also starred Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha in lead roles. Aishwarya will next appear in the film’s sequel, which is slated to release next year.

