Fans Pray For Amitabh Bachchan's Health As He Tests Covid-19 Positive, See Pics

On Saturday actors Amitabh Bachchan, 77 and son Abhishek, 44, took to Twitter to tell their fans that they have been tested positive for Covid-19. The actors had taken a rapid antigen test after displaying mild symptoms and are now feeling better after being hospitalised in Nanavati hospital, Mumbai.

Now, according to various reports, rituals and prayers have been held in Ujjain and Kandivali region of Mumbai for their good health. Media agency ANI reported on Twitter.

In the pictures from Ujjain, a group of priests can be seen performing the puja ceremony by offering milk to Lord Shiva. A priest is also seen holding a picture of the two Bachchans.

Take a look below:





Madhya Pradesh: Special prayers being offered for the good health of Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan at a temple in Ujjain.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan & son Abhishek Bachchan tested #COVID19 positive & both admitted to a hospital.

A Hanuman temple in Kandivali west is performing rituals like Hom Havan and Mahamrityunjay Jaap, reported Hindustan Times. On Saturday Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to urge people in contact with him since last 10 days to get themselves tested. Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted asking people to remain calm.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020







Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for Covid-19 according to latest reports. Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and her two kids Agastya and Navya Naveli have tested negative.