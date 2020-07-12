MOVIES

Fans Pray For Amitabh Bachchan's Health As He Tests Covid-19 Positive, See Pics

Image credits: Sony | @SahilRiz / Twitter

Prayers have been held in a temple in Ujjain and Mumbai for the Bachchan's good health after superstars Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
On Saturday actors Amitabh Bachchan, 77 and son Abhishek, 44, took to Twitter to tell their fans that they have been tested positive for Covid-19. The actors had taken a rapid antigen test after displaying mild symptoms and are now feeling better after being hospitalised in Nanavati hospital, Mumbai.

Now, according to various reports, rituals and prayers have been held in Ujjain and Kandivali region of Mumbai for their good health. Media agency ANI reported on Twitter.

In the pictures from Ujjain, a group of priests can be seen performing the puja ceremony by offering milk to Lord Shiva. A priest is also seen holding a picture of the two Bachchans.

Take a look below:


A Hanuman temple in Kandivali west is performing rituals like Hom Havan and Mahamrityunjay Jaap, reported Hindustan Times. On Saturday Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to urge people in contact with him since last 10 days to get themselves tested. Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted asking people to remain calm.



Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for Covid-19 according to latest reports. Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and her two kids Agastya and Navya Naveli have tested negative.

