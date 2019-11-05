Take the pledge to vote

Pre-Production Work Begins for Fantastic Beasts 3

The title of the third installment is yet to be revealed. The film's production is expected to begin in Spring 2020 and will be releasing on November 12, 2021.

November 5, 2019
Pre-Production Work Begins for Fantastic Beasts 3
The Fantastic Beasts franchise has been quite silent following the release of their previous film titled Crimes of Grindelwald. The next installment has been taking more time to begin work and details have not been revealed yet. Fortunately, a wizarding world website has revealed some new details about the production work of Fantastic Beasts 3.

The Crimes of Grindelwald, despite being a commercial success, was not well received by the critics. In an attempt to make the third film more massive, the preparation for the film was claimed to be taking more time to focus on the script. On the Wizarding World website, it was revealed that the pre-production work for the film has finally begun.

The film will be written by JK Rowling and Steve Kloves with David Yates in the director's chair. The third film Rowling had revealed will be traveling to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

The film's cast will have Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, and Katherine Waterson reprising their roles. They will be joined by Jessica Williams as Professor Lally Hicks of Ilvermony School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Williams had made a brief appearance in The Crimes of Grindelwald and was seen contacting Nicholas Flamel.

The title of the third installment is yet to be revealed. The film's production is expected to begin in Spring 2020 and will be releasing on November 12, 2021.

