Pre-Release Event of Chiranjeevi-Starrer Godfather on This Date; Details Inside

Megastar Chiranjeevi is returning to the big screen with his next Godfather, which boasts of being a spectacular action entertainer. An official remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Privthiraj Sukumaran, a lot rides on this project, especially since Chiranjeevi’s last project Acharya failed to impress the audience.

The film, directed by Mohan Raja, also has Bollywood star Salman Khan in an extended cameo appearance. It was previously reported that the film would have two grand pre-release events on different dates, one in Anantapur and one in Mumbai, to cater to fans of both the stars.

Recently, the details for the pre-release event at Anantapur have come to the fore. It is going to be held on September 28 at the Anantapur Government Junior College grounds. While preparations for the event are in full swing, a video of the grounds where the event is supposed to be held is doing the rounds. It indeed looks like a big one and will be able to house many fans during the event. The film’s theatrical trailer will also be unveiled on these grounds itself.

Reportedly, Salman Khan will also attend the Ananthapur event. This will soon be followed by the Mumbai pre-release event, which according to some reports, may be held on October 2.

Godfather is being produced under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Nayanthara will also be having a leading role in the film. The film has its music composed by Thaman and is gearing up for an October 5 release. Reports also suggest that except for satellite rights, the entire pre-release business of GodFather is closed. Along with Telugu, the film will have a simultaneous release in Hindi as well.

