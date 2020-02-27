Preeta May Get Arrested Again in Kundali Bhagya

The last episode of Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya saw Mahira (Swati Kapoor) and Sherlyn (Ruhi Chaturvedi) find out a way to use the truck driver against Preeta. The episode saw Shristi arrive at the Luthra house to meet Preeta.

The episode also saw Mahira and Sherlyn help the truck driver escape by making everyone unconscious.

The next morning Rishabh (played by Manit Joura) noticed that the truck driver is with Mahira and Sherlyn.

Sherlyn saw Rishabh and asked the driver to run away.

Karan and Rishabh chased the truck driver and were ultimately able to catch him.

The truck driver confessed to have been paid for killing Preeta, but surprisingly, added that Sherlyn and Mahira were actually trying to stop him from escaping.

In tonight's episode, police will be seen arriving at the Luthra residence. They have arrest the truck driver but also find out that Preeta is there, informing them that she needs to get back to jail again.

Karan, who is essayed by actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, however, will be seen trying to intervene and defend Preeta.

Amidst all thus, Rishabh asks Sherlyn if she has anything against Preeta and the latter says she won't tell the police about Preeta hiding at the Luthra house.

