Preeto AKA Kamya Punjabi Pens Emotional Note as Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii Goes Off Air

The 5-year-long journey of TV serial 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' has finally come to an end as a few days back the star cast completed their final shoot. The show, which brought in a new story to the small screen, premiered on May 30, 2016, and has now culminated. It had a stellar cast of Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Kamya Punjabi, Sudesh Berry, and Cezanne Khan.

On September 22, Kamya penned an emotional note for her fans as she shared that she is not yet ready to say goodbye. Sharing a series of pictures of herself from the sets of the show, Kamya wrote that 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' has been her home, heart, soul, job, hobby, favourite time and passion. The actress stated that this journey of over five years had various ups and downs but it never left his side. “Saying goodbye would be like leaving a piece of my heart behind and I am not ready for that, I am gonna see you again soon! The bond we share is beyond any boundaries. You are my pride, you are my Shakti, and I am your Preeto,” she added.

On September 19, Rubina had also bid an emotional goodbye to the show through an Instagram post. Sharing pictures with her team, the Bigg Boss 14 winner thanked the audience for their support. The actress also thanked the makers for giving her such a “historical opportunity” to play the fan favourite character, Saumya on the show.

Post winning Bigg Boss 14, Rubina returned to the show and reprised her character of Saumya. Fans loved her chemistry with Vivian, who had previously portrayed the character of Harman. However, after the leap, Vivian and makers had creativity differences due to which the deal fell off the table. And Cezanne was roped in to play Harman.

Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii emerged as one of the pathbreaking shows on television that for the first time very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar. It also shed light on the lesser-known side of the community.

