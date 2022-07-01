Pregnant Alia Bhatt Looks Gorgeous Sans Makeup As She Poses With Karan Johar in London

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been treating fans to glimpses of her outings in London and fans love them all. The Student of the Year actress is currently in London for the shooting of her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone. The actress is making the most of her time in London, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. As they also used the opportunity to meet her aunt-in-law Rima Jain and her family and dine with them at a restaurant. Also joining them was filmmaker Karan Johar. Now an unseen picture of Alia posing with Karan in London has been shared online.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star is seen in a comfortable black outfit and no makeup. She posed with Karan Johar and a fan in the photo. Other pictures from the family get-together show Alia sitting with Shaheen on one side, and Rima on the other. The picture also sees Rima’s son Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra, niece Nitasha Nanda.

Meanwhile, Alia isn’t the only celebrity who is currently present in London. Ranveer Singh is also there, which hints that Alia and Ranveer may also be shooting a sequence for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is being directed by Karan. The filmmaker confirmed their union by sharing a picture on Thursday of Ranveer and Alia posing together for the camera in dope shades. He captioned the picture, “I found Rocky and Rani!” Alia also featured in a recent picture with Karan and Manish Malhotra, shared by the fashion designer on Instagram.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also in London along with their sons Taimur and Jehangir. They had joined Rima Jain and family for lunch. Alia, too, met them in London.

Recently, Alia took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Alia and husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child, as revealed by Alia on Monday. Thanking everyone for their love, she shared a throwback picture of her and Ranbir from one of their wedding functions along with a note.

She wrote, “Overwhelmed with all the love. I have tried to read everyone’s messages and good wishes and all I want to say is , it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment of our lives with all the love and blessings. Thank you to every single one of you.”

