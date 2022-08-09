Pregnant Alia Bhatt Shares Sun-kissed Pic from Babymoon, Sonam Kapoor Excitedly Comments This

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the latest power couple in the town have a strenuous month ahead of them. Before the release of their much-anticipated film Brahmastra, the adorable couple have flown all the way to Italy for a leisurely babymoon together. Now the first picture from their romantic vacay is breaking the internet.

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a sun-kissed picture of herself somewhere in Italy. The Darlings actress looked radiant as ever in a blue dress paired with pretty gold earrings. Her natural ‘no-makeup’ look added an extra charm to her seamless aura as she stood against a yellow backdrop acing the picturesque contrast like a true-blue star. She thanked her fans for their response to her recently released film, “Eternally grateful for this sunshine -THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss(sun emoji).”

Celebs and fans alike were quick to drop compliments on the beautiful post. While Sonam Kapoor wrote, “I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!”, the doting mother-in-law Neetu Singh commented, “My beauty (with a heart emoji)” Even the fans joined the troupe with lovely comments. One of them said, “You’re glowing!”, another fan commented, “It’s amazing’. The rest of the comment section was painted red with heart emojis.

According to an exclusive report by PinkVilla, the power couple were earlier spotted at the Mumbai Airport as they were about to fly to their dreamy European destinations. Their week-long escapade is surely to give them both some time to relax and relish each other’s company. Owing to hectic schedules for both of them, Ranbir Kapoor was busy promoting his ambitious Karan Malhotra’s recent Box Office dud Shamshera while juggling his dates with Luv Ranjan’s next opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt had her plate full with projects like Karan Johar’s quirky romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside her Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh. On top of that, Alia had to fly to London to complete shooting for her segment for her upcoming International debut with Tom Harper’s directorial ‘Heart of Stone’ that would feature Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

However, her recent OTT film, Darlings was helmed by Jasmeet.K.Reen which successfully has managed to woo fans and critics alike for her powerhouse performance. Now following the busy professional trajectory, Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus is just around the corner where Alia would be sharing the screen space with her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

