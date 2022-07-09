Pregnant Alia Bhatt Sports A Big Baby Bump On Sets Of Heart of Stone In Leaked Pics; See Here

Leaked pictures of Alia Bhatt from the sets of her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone have surfaced online and it shows the actress’s baby bump. For the unversed, Alia announced her pregnancy last month. The actress, who married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year, revealed via an Instagram post that she and Ranbir are expecting their first baby together.

Alia was shooting for the film with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan in London and Portugal. In the leaked pictures from the sets, Alia is seen wearing a khaki overall in a desert-like set up. Gal was also spotted in some of the pictures.

shooting an action movie while she's

pregnant.. MOTHER pic.twitter.com/sIKJ32GFSF — hourly ranlia (@goldencranlia) July 8, 2022

The pictures surfaced around the same time that Alia wrapped the shoot for the film. On Friday night, Alia took to Instagram and shared pictures from the sets of the movie. In one of her pictures, Alia was seen hugging Gal as they pose for a selfie. Alia captioned her post: “Heart of Stone – you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot… my director Tom Harper… @jamiedornan missed you today… and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!! But for now… I’m coming home babyyyyyy.” (sic)

Meanwhile, the Wonder Woman star took to her Instagram stories and gave Alia a shout-out. Calling her an “amazing talent” and a “great person,” Gal Gadot asked everyone to show Alia “lots of love”.

Heart of Stone marks Alia Bhatt’s debut in Hollywood. Besides Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, the film also stars Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. Directed by Tom Harper, the spy thriller is yet to announce a release date. Alia had been shooting for the Netflix film in Portugal since May this year.

Back home Alia is looking forward to the release of her film Brahmastra, a mythological drama, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is set to hit the theatres on 9th September this year.

