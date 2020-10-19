Amrita Rao Says 'Baby Coming Soon' as She Cradles Pregnancy Bump in Loving Pic with RJ Anmol

After an image of Amrita Rao went viral recently, in which she was seen with her baby bump for the first time in public, the actress has shared on social media that she is in her ninth month of pregnancy period. In a loving Instagram image, Amrita cradles her baby bump as she poses all smiles with daddy-to-be RJ Anmol.

Amrita is dressed in a white, comfy dress as the husband-wife duo pose all smiles for the camera. Parents-to-be seem blissed out in this loving, candid image shared on social media.

Amrita also apologised to fans for keeping her pregnancy a secret until now. Her caption to the pregnancy announcement post read, "For YOU it’s the 10th Month...But for US, it's THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True. the Baby is Coming Soon. An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families. Thank you universe. And thank you ALL. Keep blessing (sic)."

Amrita was last seen in 2019 film Thackeray alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. RJ Anmol, meanwhile, hosts Colors TV's musical show Jammin.