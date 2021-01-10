Pregnant Anita Hassanandani Answers Fan Query on Stretch Marks

Pregnancy is a common time to get stretch marks. Anita Hassanandani is expecting her first child with businessman husband Rohit Reddy. They tied the knot in October 2013 and announced in 2020 that they are expecting to become parents.

Anita has been sharing many candid moments from her pregnancy on social media and recently a fan quizzed her about stretch marks reacting to one of her posts. Anita is seen dancing in one of the video clips, and bares her pregnancy bump. One user wrote, "Didn't u get stretch marks. Please tell the secret (sic)." Anita wrote in response, "I have but the marks are very light."

In October, Anita announced her pregnancy on social media. She shared a video, where Rohit and Anita re-live their love story, with shots that include moments of their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows. Rohit is seen kissing Anita's baby bump at one point.

Here are some of Anita's pregnancy moments.

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013.