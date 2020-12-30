Pregnant Anita Hassanandani’s Poses in Monokini, Says Women are Real Heroes

TV actress Anita Hassanandani has been married to businessman Rohit Reddy, and the couple is soon going to welcome their bundle of joy. Time and again, the duo keep sharing details of Anita’s pregnancy. Not so long ago, her close friend Ekta Ravi Kapoor had organised a baby shower party for the actress. The event was a star-studded affair attended by celebs like Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza and Sanaya Irani, among many others.

In her latest Instagram post, Anita has shared a picture of herself. In the photo, she is seen sporting a black monokini. Captioning the post she said, “They got it all wrong...We women are the real “HEROES” End of story.”

Her post has garnered over 3 lakhs 96 thousand likes. Majority of her Instagram fam has commented with either heart emoji or fire emoji or heart eye emoji. Many people have also extended their good wishes for the new phase of her life.

Anita and Rohit started their marital bliss on October 14, 2013. It’s after seven years of their marriage when the lovebirds decided to welcome another addition to the family. The duo has also shared adorable pictures from their Babymooniiversary this year.

Taking to gram, the actress shared a series of photos which includes both her individual snaps and the ones with the love of her life. In photos, the mom-to-be is wearing a noodle strap black polka dot dress while the dad-to-be is seen pulling off a casual look. Rohit has worn a white t-shirt, with a red bull printed at the centre. To complete his look, he is also sporting a cap. All the pictures in the carousel are oozing out of love.

In the witty caption, she has referred to Rohit as the “biggest baby”.

The lovebirds also shared pictures from the happy day. He has written, “swipe for ‘Aww moments’.” The quite literally aww pictures feature Rohit clad in black round neck t-shirt, while his wife is wearing a blue dress.