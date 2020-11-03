Pregnant Anushka Sharma Cheers for Virat Kohli Led RCB with Yuzvendra Chahal's Fiance, See Pic

With the Indian Premiere League in full swing, RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) was playing against DC (Delhi Capitals) in a nail-biting match on Monday. On the stands was spotted Bollywood Anushka Sharma along with Yusvendra Chahal's fiancé Dhanashree Verma to support Virat Kohli led RCB.

Following social distancing norms in the stadium, the two were seen sitting together during the match. Anushka, who is going to be a mommy in January next year looked radiant in a pretty white dress as the actress flaunted her cute growing baby belly from the stands. Dhanshree, on the other hand, opted for a printed dress. As RCB made it to the Playoffs, photos of both Anushka and Dhanashree enjoying the match are going viral on social media. Take a look:

more of Anushka Sharma in stands: pic.twitter.com/AxHFIRwW6e — padikkal’s (@bats9cantbowl) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's team RCB secured their playoff spot even though they lost their last league stage match to Delhi Capitals by six wickets in Abu Dhabi. Put to bat first, RCB set 153 run target for the DC as opener Devdutt Padikkal continued his good form with the bat with 41-ball 50 while AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli scored 35 and 29 respectively.

In reply, getting their act together in the nick of time after a two-week winless run, DC chased down a target of 153 with six balls to spare. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (64) struck fine half-centuries to power DC to their target.