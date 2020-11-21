Pregnant Anushka Sharma Enjoys Her 'Perfect Chai Time' with Dad in Virat Kohli's Absence, See Pic

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, recently got back from Dubai after attending the IPL 2020 season, where the latter was leading Team Royal Challengers Bangalore. The actress has returned to Mumbai, where she stays with Virat, who is currently in Australia for another cricket tournament.

The actress is making the most of this time with her family. On Friday, Anushka shared her "perfect chai time" candid photo clicked by her father. In the picture, Anushka is wearing a pastel pink suit and looks stunning as always. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won't because - daughter!"

Anushka is currently on a break from acting. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, after leading the Indian side in the limited-over series and the first Test in Adelaide, Virat Kohli will be returning home to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. Anushka and Virat had announced that they were expecting their first child in August. The baby is due in January.