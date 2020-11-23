Pregnant Anushka Sharma Flaunts Baby Bump as She Greets Her Instagram Fans with Stunning Pic

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who is expecting her first child with Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is giving major fashion goals with her stunning pregnancy sartorial choices. In her latest Instagram post, the actress greeted her online family with a stunning pic in a beige dress.

In the picture, Anushka can be seen comfortably sitting on a couch with her baby bump at full display. She has kept her tresses open and has applied minimum makeup. The actress looks stunning, to say the least. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Anushka has resumed work amidst the pandemic. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the actress shared her photo of her make-up team who are seen wearing masks. "Hi," she captioned the photo.

Anushka has taken every possible measure to ensure that her sets are a safe shooting venue, given her pregnancy and all the brands she is shooting with have also ensured that they are extra careful. All cast and crew members of these shoots have been tested and quarantined.

This comes just two days after she posted her photo captured while she was relaxing.

"When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won't because - daughter," she had captioned the photo where she was seen sitting and smiling.

Anushka, who is married to Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli, is expected to deliver her child in January next year.