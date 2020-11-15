Pregnant Anushka Sharma Glows in Off-white Suit from Diwali Celebration, See Pics

Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli shared picture from her Diwali celebration at home. The actress looked gorgeous in an off-white suit, traditional shoes and heavy earrings.

Anushka captioned the picture on Instagram, "Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat . And it was great. Hope you all had a beautiful Diwali."

She also took to Instagram Stories to share the rangoli made at her home.

She also shared picture of hand sanitisers and wrote, "Hand sanitizers also part pf decoration. The times we are living in."

Her husband Virat also took to Instagram to share a message with his fans. He wished them on the occasion and urged them not to burst crackers and to take care of the environment. He asked fans to keep Covid-19 safety precautions in mind.

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy. Meanwhile, Anushka was with Virat in the UAE recently for the Indian Premier League.