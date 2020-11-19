Pregnant Anushka Sharma Looks Adorable in This Throwback Pic with Her School Dance Team

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, recently got back from Dubai after attending the IPL 2020 season, where the latter was leading Team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The actress is now in Mumbai and also celebrated Diwali with her family at her residence last week. On Wednesday, Anushka shared a throwback picture of her with her school dance team. In the picture, the actress looks adorable in a Rajasthani lehenga. From the picture and the outfit, it looks like Anushka and her school friends performed a dance based on the Rajasthani culture. The actress re-posted the picture on her Instagram stories, which was earlier shared by Anushka’s friend on her social media handle. Sharing the picture, her friend captioned it, “Blast from the past,” and also wrote, “#schooldanceteam,” tagging Sharma and the rest of the team.

Anushka is currently on a break from acting. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, after leading the Indian side in the limited-over series and the first Test in Adelaide, Virat Kohli will be returning home to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. Anushka and Virat had announced that they were expecting their first child in August. The baby is due in January.