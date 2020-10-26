Pregnant Anushka Sharma Looks Pretty in Red, Sara Ali Khan-Varun Dhawan Begin Coolie No 1 Promotions

With the Indian Premiere League in full swing, Anushka Sharma is in the United Arab Emirates as she supports her husband Virat Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore while enjoying her maternity days. Recently snapped at the Dubai International Stadium during the RCB vs Chennai Super Kings fixture, Anushka wore a pretty red dress and flaunted her infectious smile for the cameras from the stands.

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 is all set for a Christmas release, straight to digital. The actors have kick-started the promotional campaign ahead of the release. Varun and Sara, along with the rest of the cast, visited The Kapil Sharma Show for a fun segment.

Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan made no attempts to hide her growing baby bump as she stepped out in Mumbai city on Sunday noon. Kareena and hubby Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second baby together after Taimur and fans can't wait for the good news to be announced sooner than later.

Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic is missing her husband, who is playing for Mumbai Indians at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 in UAE. Hardik and Natasa’s son, Agastya is nearly three months old now and is already enjoying his playtime. The model-actress recently shared a post on social media featuring an adorable moment with her bundle of joy.

With its one-liners echoing louder than the blazing guns, Mirzapur 2 has once again become the talk of the town. If you've already finished watching the second season of Amazon Prime Video's crime thriller and looking for shows to fill the Mirzapur void, we list down 5 Indian web shows that share the same vibe as Mirzapur.

