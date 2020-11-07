Pregnant Anushka Sharma Looks Radiant in Red as She Cheers for Virat Kohli in RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may have been knocked out from IPL 2020 by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), but that didn't stop Anushka Sharma to lend support to her husband, Virat Kohli's team. Last night, the actress was spotted in the stands cheering for RCB throughout the match.

Anushka, who is going to be a mommy in January next year looked radiant in a pretty red dress as the actress flaunted her cute growing baby belly. Her candid pictures from RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 match are being shared across multiple fan pages and fans have been showering her with compliments. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma spotted at RCB's match against SRH today ❤ #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/7CuMBnOmhk — Anushka Sharma FG (@AnushkasharmaFG) November 6, 2020

Currently, Anushka is spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the UAE, where the latest edition of Indian Premier League is being held. Recently, Virat rang in his 32nd birthday with Anushka and his RCB teammates in Dubai.

A video from Virat's birthday celebration had also made its way to social media. In the clip, Anushka can be seen feeding Virat his birthday cake as he plants a kiss on her forehead and hugs her. Check out the video:

Also, post his birthday, the actress took to social media to share a couple of pictures with Virat. While in the first pic, Anushka is seen kissing her cricketer husband on the cheek, in another photo, the duo is seen embracing each other.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August, along with the caption: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."