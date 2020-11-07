Pregnant Anushka Sharma Looks Radiant in Red, Milind Soman Booked for Running Nude on Goa Beach

Model-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has been booked by the South Goa district police for promoting obscenity after he shared a photo of himself running nude on the beach. This comes after an FIR was registered against Poonam Pandey followed by her arrest for shooting an ‘obscene video’ in Goa.

On Friday night, Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands cheering for RCB throughout the match. Anushka, who is going to be a mommy in January next year looked radiant in a pretty red dress as the actress flaunted her cute growing baby belly.

Johnny Depp has exited the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, days after losing a libel case over a newspaper article which called him 'a wife beater'. Depp's role as Grindelwald, which he played in the first two movies in the spin-off series, will be recast, which has led the actor's fans to demand "justice" for him on social media.

After getting married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, actress Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu whisked away to enjoy their luxury honeymoon. The actress on Saturday shared two pictures, featuring the couple's customised pouches and passports, alongside a caption that read, "Ready to go."

Director Shadab Siddiqui has dedicated his latest project to late Sushant Singh Rajput. The director describes Sushant as a brilliant actor who left behind some outstanding cinematic work. Siddiqui has dedicated his song "Tum bin" to Sushant.

