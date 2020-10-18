News18 Logo

Pregnant Anushka Sharma Looks Radiant in Viral Pic Taken After RCB Win

Pregnant Anushka Sharma Looks Radiant in Viral Pic Taken After RCB Win

Anushka Sharma is seen all-smiles as she posed with fans in Dubai after Virat Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals.

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is currently in Dubai with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli for the Indian Premier League, posed for a selfie with fans. The actress looked radiant in a floral dress, with the picture going viral on social media.

Anushka, who is expecting her first child could also be seen cradling her baby bump. The star donned an orange floral off-shoulder dress and accessorised it with hoops and a dainty necklace.

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram

No caption needed

A post shared by RCB (@rcb_fans__officials) on

The picture was taken after Virat's team Royal Challengers Bangalore scored a victory agaist Rajasthan Royals. Anushka was also seen on the stands, cheering for the team.

Recently, another one of RCB's victories in the current season of IPL caught fan's attention. In a match attended by Anushka, Virat lead the team to victory by scoring a whopping 90 not/out. Fans were also smitten by the actress' reaction to the match.

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will be next playing against Dinesh Kartik's Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.


