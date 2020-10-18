Pregnant Anushka Sharma Looks Radiant in Viral Pic Taken After RCB Win

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is currently in Dubai with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli for the Indian Premier League, posed for a selfie with fans. The actress looked radiant in a floral dress, with the picture going viral on social media.

Anushka, who is expecting her first child could also be seen cradling her baby bump. The star donned an orange floral off-shoulder dress and accessorised it with hoops and a dainty necklace.

Take a look at the picture below:

The picture was taken after Virat's team Royal Challengers Bangalore scored a victory agaist Rajasthan Royals. Anushka was also seen on the stands, cheering for the team.

Recently, another one of RCB's victories in the current season of IPL caught fan's attention. In a match attended by Anushka, Virat lead the team to victory by scoring a whopping 90 not/out. Fans were also smitten by the actress' reaction to the match.

HOW CAN YOU NOT LOVE VIRAT AND ANUSHKA? pic.twitter.com/bOue1z8jJn — noor (@kohliest) October 10, 2020

T-1620 @___AmanYadav Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome.This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/NNSM53Ks5G — (@___AmanYadav) October 11, 2020

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will be next playing against Dinesh Kartik's Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.