Pregnant Anushka Sharma Performs Shirshasana with Virat Kohli's Support, See Pic

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who is currently enjoying the pregnancy period often takes the internet by storm with her adorable pictures. Recently, the actress has shared a picture of herself doing Shirshasana with the help of her husband cricket Virat Kohli.

Sharing the adorable snap, the actress also pens a long note stating the importance of doing Yoga during pregnancy. Her note reads “This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one. Throwback . P.S. – As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant (after a certain stage) barring twists & extreme-forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support (sic)."

Anushka further wrote that she ensured to use the wall for support and of course her husband Virat for balance while doing Shirshasana, which she has been doing for many years. She also stated she was doing this in her Yoga instructor’s supervision who was virtually available.

As soon as she shared the pictures, her fans and her friends from the industry can’t stop crushing over it. Celebrities including Preity Zinta, Rakul Preet Singh, Mouni Roy and Zareen Khan have dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Virat is currently in Down Under for Australia vs India series and will soon be returning to India as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI. The couple is expecting to welcome the baby in January 2021.

Anushka was last seen in Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.