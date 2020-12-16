Pregnant Anushka Sharma Shares Throwback Photo to Show She Can't Sit Like This Anymore

Life has changed a great deal for Anushka Sharma ever since she got pregnant. The actress posted a picture on Wednesday to show how she cannot sit in certain positions anymore.

Anushka shared a throwback photo of her thinner self sitting with her legs up on a chair and eating out of a bowl. The actress wrote in a hilarious caption, "Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat. Now I can't sit like this but I can EAT."

Anushka is looking forward to the birth of her first child with Virat Kohli in January 2021. She was recently snapped visiting a clinic in Mumbai. Anushka was dressed in a simple black outfit for the outing and sported a mask amid coronavirus spread to keep herself safe. She is currently 8-months into her pregnancy.

She has had a pretty active pregnancy. Besides accompanying Virat on the trip to Dubai for the Indian Premiere League, she has also been keeping her work commitments. She was recently spotted shooting for an ad commercial.

She was seen taking all necessary precautions while at work amid coronavirus scare. All cast and crew members of these shoots were also tested and quarantined. "Despite being heavily pregnant, she was not stressed or worried being on the sets and around people because she was sure that all necessary steps were in place,” said an eye-witness from the sets of an advertisement shoot.