Pregnant Anushka Sharma Visits Doctor's Clinic in Mumbai, See Pics

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is looking forward to the birth of her first child in January 2021. She was recently snapped visiting a clinic in Mumbai. Anushka was dressed in a simple black outfit for the outing and sported a mask amid coronavirus spread to keep herself safe.

Meanwhile, Anushka had also shot for some commercials during November and going into December. She was seen taking all necessary precautions while at work amid coronavirus scare. All cast and crew members of these shoots were also tested and quarantined. "Despite being heavily pregnant, she was not stressed or worried being on the sets and around people because she was sure that all necessary steps were in place,” said an eye-witness from the sets of an advertisement shoot.

Anushka is expected to return to resume full-scale work from May, just four months after she delivers her first child. Virat Kohli will also be flying back from Australia so that he can be with Anushka for the birth of their first baby in January.

"I wanted to be back home in time to be with my wife for the birth of our first child and it is a very very special and very very beautiful moment in our lives and something I truly want to experience," Virat had shared.