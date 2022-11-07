Pregnant Bipasha Basu 'Can Barely Move nor Groove’ in Latest Reel With Husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu is one of the most fashionable mothers-to-be in town. She has been rocking her pregnancy looks with all the glow and grace. Recently, the actress uploaded a video of herself flaunting her baby bump and grooving to music with her husband, Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans glued with her post updates. The Alone actress is currently expecting her first child with Karan.

In the clip, she looks radiant in a black gown with white prints. She opted for subtle makeup and left her hair open. She can be seen grooving as she caresses her baby bump and flaunts it to the camera. Father-to-be also joins in excitedly and sways to the beats of the music.

While the style icon looked casual, yet stylish, Karan chose a simple white T-shirt and grey pants. The Jism actress used a ‘Baby on the way’ sticker in the short video and captioned it with, “Can barely move nor groove anymore’.

The reel received lots of love and fans and friends of the parents-to-be took to the comment section. Yasmin Karachiwala wrote, “You train (two) are adorable, can’t wait to meet baby monkey”. Deanne Panday wrote, “Ha ha ha! Few more days left.” There were other comments as well like – “Wow you are glowing so much”, “You are looking gorgeous”, “Love love love”, and “Caption is lit”.

Previously, the glamorous queen posted a stunning photo from her latest maternity photoshoot and left the netizens stunned as they were in awe of her ravishing beauty.

In the photo, the mama-to-be can be seen showing off her bare baby bump in a strapless flowy golden outfit. For accessories, she chose large hoops. For her radiant makeup, she chose bold eyes, beaming highlighter and nude lip colour to finish her look.

The actress keeps setting new bars with her impeccable fashion sense and proves, why she is an absolute fashionista.

