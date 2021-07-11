Pregnant Dia Mirza Shares Unseen Pics From Maldives With Vaibhav Rekhi and Stepdaughter Samaira

Actress Dia Mirza, who recently tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, shared unseen pictures from their Maldives honeymoon. Her step-daughter Samaira had also accompanied the couple on the trip.

In the post shared by Dia, the family could be seen enjoying the sight of Dolphins. Dia also shared a video which showed the Dolphins swimming. “Throwback to one of the most memorable and magical times we shared together," she captioned the post.

During her Maldives trip, Dia also announced that she is expecting her first child with Vaibhav. She shared a stunning picture cradling her baby bump. “Blessed to be… One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything… Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb, " she captioned her post.

Previously, she also shared a series of pictures from her honeymoon on social media.

On the work front, Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, which starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. She was also seen in the Telugu film Wild Dog, which starred Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film was directed by Ahishor Solomon and also featured Saiyami Kher and Ali Reza in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here