Pregnant Dia Mirza Sweats It Out at Home As She Turns Terrace into Gym, See Video

Mom-to-be Dia Mirza turned her terrace into a gym and decided to dole out some fitness goals on Thursday. In a video, shared by Dia on her Instagram account, the actress shared glimpses of what her workout routine looks like. Dia’s workout routine includes mild exercises, weight training, and yoga to keep her fit mentally and physically. The actor is pregnant with her first child with Vaibhav Rekhi.

Recently, Dia Mirza took to social media to respond to a person who questioned the timing of her pregnancy announcement, saying that as women ‘we must always exercise our choice’. Dia faced quite a lot of trolling as she announced her pregnancy last week after getting married in February. When a person questioned why the actor couldn’t announce her pregnancy before the wedding and break stereotypes as she did with a woman priest officiating at her wedding, the actor in response wrote, “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.”

