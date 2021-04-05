Pregnant Dia Mirza Twirls at the Beach in Flowy Yellow Dress, Watch Video

Dia Mirza recently shared the good news of her first pregnancy with fans. On the occasion of Easter, she also shared a video from the beach where she twirls in a yellow dress. Her baby bump is also visible in the video and the glow on her face is unmissable.

Earlier last week, Dia had announced her pregnancy in a social media post.

Dia tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on February 15. The ceremony was attended by the duo’s family and close friends only, including actor Aditi Rao Hydari and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. Dia had recently gone on a holiday with her husband Vaibhav and step daughter to Maldives.

Dia was earlier married to Sahil Sangha, who was also her business partner. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The Taapsee Pannu-starrer released last year. Her recent release Wild Dog, co-starring Nagarjuna and Saiyami Kher, is running in cinemas now.