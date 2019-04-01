English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pregnant Esha Deol Twins with Daughter Radhya on Her First Dance Performance in Playschool
Esha chose to twin with her two-year-old daughter in a green nauvari saree in Maharashtrian style at the toddler's school performance.
Image: Instagram
Esha Deol, who is pregnant with her second child, took to the stage recently to join her two-year-old daughter Radhya at her playschool's annual function. The actress shared adorable photos from the performance, showing little Radhya in a green nauvari saree draped the Maharashtrian way, which was the mini version of the costume worn by Esha for the stage.
The 37-year-old actress was on stage alongwith other toddlers and their mothers in colourful costumes. Esha and Radhya danced to the song Zingaat.
Actress Celina Jaitly, who co-starred with Esha Deol in No Entry, commented, "I mean.... Can anything get cuter???? Absolutely fabulous."
Dance runs the family, with Esha's mother veteran actress Hema Malini still continuing to perform with her dance troupe. Both Esha and her sister Ahana are trained in classical dance, and it looks like little Radhya has had an early start in the art form, too.
Talking about the special moment, Esha told a daily, "Since Radhya was born, she would always move her body in rhythm. She has been accompanying me to the green room and would smile on seeing me set for the dance ballet, Ramayan. So when she performed for her annual day, it was a special moment for Bharat [Takhtani, husband] and me."
Esha married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and Radhya was born in 2017. She announced in January that she is expecting her second child, posting a picture of Radhya to break the happy news.
#preciousmoments “Radhya’s first #danceperformance on stage ... with her mommy” #mothertoddler #annualday #firstperformance #maharashtrian #saris #babyandme #dancingaway #indiantredition #prideofindia #motherdaughter #takingthelegacyforward #radhyatakhtani @bharattakhtani3 @dreamgirlhemamalini #gratitude ♥️
