Pregnant Gigi Hadid Gives Fans a Closer Look at Her Growing Baby Belly

American model Gigi Hadid conducted a live Instagram session to engage with her followers on Wednesday. This was the first she decided to talk about her pregnancy since she confirmed it months ago. However, Gigi also opened up about why she keeps the talk around it less as she believes there are many more important issues in light of current events.

During the session, she said there was a conjecture doing the rounds of her hiding her pregnancy since she didn’t post anything on social media. Answering the same, she gave her fans a closer look of baby belly.

The 25-year-old went on to further explain that the news is important to be shared with family and friends. Moreover, she said people are losing lives since the coronavirus became a pandemic and then the reemergence of the Black Lives Matter movement. She said, “I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

The mom-to-be made the news public for the first time in April during a virtual session with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. When the talk show host congratulated Gigi for the good news, she said that she had desired to make it known on her own terms nonetheless she was happy and grateful. She told Fallon that the "silver lining" of the coronavirus is that it is an opportunity when she gets to be close to her loved ones at home and experience it.

Gigi is expecting her first child with her partner, former One Direction member, Zayn Malik. The couple has been really thankful for all the well wishes and support coming their way in recent months.

Gigi's mother, Yolanda revealed that the baby is due sometime in September.