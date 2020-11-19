Pregnant Jankee Parekh Trolls Husband Nakuul Mehta for Making These Photos 'Epic Fail'

Jankee Parekh Mehta and Nakuul Mehta are expecting their first child together. The two often treat fans with their adorable photoshoots and quirky pictures. On Wednesday, Jankee hilariously trolled Nakuul for making their photos "epic fail" by not looking into the camera. She shared a series of photos in which Nakuul can be seen staring at Jankee as she looks straight into the camera. Posting the gorgeous pictures, Jankee quipped, "Every time I click photos with Naks- Take 1 - Hey, look in the camera. Take 2 - Arre saamne dekho na! Take 3 - No problem, let’s get it right this time and with a smile, please? Take 4 - Alright then, epic FAIL!"

Earlier, Jankee had shared a series of photos of her flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful yellow Anarkali, which she wore for Diwali celebrations.

A few weeks back, Nakuul had shared a loving video clip with wife Jankee to announce her pregnancy news. The actor merged various pictures of the two in a video that portrayed his and Jankee’s long journey together. The clip had Ed Sheeran’s romantic number Perfect playing in the background as the stills took us through the couple's life, starting from being best friends as toddlers to now would-be parents.

Nakuul is best known for popular daily soaps like Ishqbaaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.