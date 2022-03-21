Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal Gets an Adorable Kiss From Gautam Kitchlu, Fan Calls Them 'Beautiful Couple'

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to welcome her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The mom-to-be keeps flaunting her baby bump on social media and her glow is hard to miss. She likes to share her pregnancy journey on social media with her fans, and recently, she shared a photo with her husband where the latter can be seen planting a kiss on her cheeks. The couple also complimented each other with their outfits as Kajal donned a white t-shirt and Gautam was seen wearing a black one. Needless to say, when the paparazzi shared the photo, fans took to the comment section to shower love on them. One of them even called Kajal and Gautam a ‘beautiful couple.’

Take a look:

Last month, Kajal had her baby shower (godh bharai) function. Pictures from the event went viral, showing the mother-to-be seated with her husband Gautam Kitchlu while the rituals took place. In the pictures, Kajal looks stunning as ever in a traditional Banarasi pink saree, which she teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse and statement traditional jewelry. Gautam complemented her in a white kurta-pajama and maroon Nehru jacket.

The baby shower took place at the couple’s residence in the presence of close friends and family members.

Kajal and Gautam got married in October 2020 at a ceremony in Mumbai amid the coronavirus scare. However, they kept it an intimate affair. Kajal and Gautam met each other through a few common friends over a decade ago. So, it was a long-term relationship that transformed into a forever bond.

While Kajal’s mommy duties are right ahead in the year, she also has a couple of projects on her hand. She will be next seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in Brinda’s Hey Sinamika. Kajal also has Acharya, alongside Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in her kitty. Apart from these, she also has other projects in the pipeline.

She also made her OTT debut with the 2021 horror web series Live Telecast.

