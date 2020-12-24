Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Gets Clicked by Paparazzi, Son Taimur Ali Khan Yells 'Not Allowed'

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted in Mumbai along with her 4-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. The duo is the paparazzi's favourite. In a new video, which has surfaced on social media, the actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, is seen walking with her son as photographers continuously click their pictures.

While Kareena looks unfazed, Taimur turns to the paps and repeatedly tells them, “Not allowed” while gesturing the same with his hand as well. Kareena eventually holds his hand and takes him with her.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated Taimur's 4th birthday. The couple opted for low-key celebrations, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The star couple invited only a few family members including Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya. Taimur's aunt Karisma Kapoor, his grandparents Babita and Randhir Kapoor were also present at the get-together.

On Taimur's birthday, Kareena Kapoor announced that she would debut as an author with the book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible,' which will be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021. "Today is the perfect day to announce my book - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it," wrote Kareena Kapoor.