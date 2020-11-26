Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan Binges on Waffles, Asks Fans 'Is This My Cheat Meal?'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be particular about her diet and food choices in order to stay fit and look her best. She is known to maintain a healthy balance of everything and give in to indulgences once in a while.

Now that she is pregnant with her second child, she is off her usual diet and can relax a little. The Veer Di Wedding star shared a photo of a plate of waffles she did enjoy, asking fans whether they thought it was her real meal or her cheat meal. The 40-year-old actress also stated that lines are blurred for the next few months.

In an interview with Mid-Day last month, the actress talked about how she went about food during her first pregnancy. She had gained a lot of weight when she was expecting Taimur Ali Khan, and worked hard to shed all the weight post delivery.

"When I was expecting Taimur, I tended to believe the myth that an expecting mother must eat for two. I made choices that made me gain about 25 kilos. But the most important thing that I learnt was that regardless of how you alter your diet, you should stick to the basics — the right amount of nutrition through grains and vegetables. Women have a lot of cravings when they are pregnant, but I realised that I must eat for myself as opposed to eating for two," Kareena had said.