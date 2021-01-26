Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Trolled for Doing Yoga Baring Baby Bump, Twiterrati Share Pics of 'Real Women'

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared some pictures on social media recently endorsing yoga during pregnancy. The actress, who is expecting her second child with actor husband Saif Ali Khan, shared snaps doing several yoga poses.

Heavily Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan Performs Yoga With Effortless Ease

"A little bit of yoga, a little bit of calm," she captioned the image.

While many social media users hailed Kareena for being able to do yoga with effortless ease while she is nearing baby birth, some trolled her for 'showing off' her maternity phase with 'planned photo session'. Many shared pictures of rural Indian women toiling hard till they give birth.

'63% Of Pregnant Women In Rural India Work Until The Day Of Delivery'But I'm still not sure what Bollywood wants to convey through planned photo session as if in entire India they r only one to get PREGNANT Aisa KYA SHOW OFF#KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/EkTSKhVJgi — Nitika Singh (@itsNitikaSingh) January 25, 2021

#KareenaKapoorKhan and other celebs posting pics of doing yoga with baby bump which might seem cute to everyone..But the pics of these mothers are the cutest for me because they are pure.. pic.twitter.com/tvWxsK1OHk — King S (@KingS21697049) January 25, 2021

#KareenaKapoorKhanWell...It's all publicity stunt...For getting limelight during Pregnancy ...So please ignore that... pic.twitter.com/TvrgE3OYqE — DHARIYA BHARDWAJ (@dhairyakumar) January 25, 2021

'63% Of Pregnant Women In Rural India Work Until The Day Of Delivery'But I'm still not sure what Bollywood wants to convey through planned photo session as if in entire India they r only one to get PREGNANT Aisa KYA SHOW OFF#KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/YjZBPQ0P8q — Harsh Pandya (@Harshh_Pandyaa) January 25, 2021

Kareena, who will soon be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha, has been promoting comfortable life for working women. She was known to promote the same during her first pregnancy as well. She has a four-year-old son Taimur with Saif.