Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Trolled for Doing Yoga Baring Baby Bump, Twiterrati Share Pics of 'Real Women'

Kareena Kapoor Khan (L)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been promoting comfortable life for working women through her social media posts. But, netizens took it as an opportunity to point out the divide between rural and urban India.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared some pictures on social media recently endorsing yoga during pregnancy. The actress, who is expecting her second child with actor husband Saif Ali Khan, shared snaps doing several yoga poses.

Heavily Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan Performs Yoga With Effortless Ease

"A little bit of yoga, a little bit of calm," she captioned the image.

While many social media users hailed Kareena for being able to do yoga with effortless ease while she is nearing baby birth, some trolled her for 'showing off' her maternity phase with 'planned photo session'. Many shared pictures of rural Indian women toiling hard till they give birth.

Kareena, who will soon be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha, has been promoting comfortable life for working women. She was known to promote the same during her first pregnancy as well. She has a four-year-old son Taimur with Saif.


