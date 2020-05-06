Pregnant Kareena's Old Photo with Sara-Ibrahim Surfaces, So Does Pic of Tamannaah Bhatia with Pak Cricketer

An old picture of a pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan posing alongside Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan is making rounds on the Internet. Standing in the middle of the sibling duo, Bebo is seen dressed in a long red dress flaunting her baby bump, in the picture.

Read: Throwback Pic of Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Posing with Ibrahim, Sara Ali Khan is Unmissable

An old picture of Tamannaah Bhatia with former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq has resurfaced on social media. In the picture, both Tamannaah and Abdul can be seen holding some jewellery in their hands. Soon after the picture re-surfaced on the internet, some fans speculated if the actress is planning to tie the knot.

Read: Old Pic of Tamannaah Bhatia with Pakistani Cricketer Abdul Razzak in a Jewellery Shop Goes Viral

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Sambhavna Seth was rushed to the hospital during the wee hours on Monday. Her husband Avinash Dwivedi had shared the news of her ill health on social media, writing, "Hi guys yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning. And now taking her to the hospital again. So there will be no Vlog today."

Read: Actress Sambhavna Seth Rushed to Hospital, Here's What Happened

Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the upcoming season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) amid the COVID-19 lockdown, and from his latest blog post it seems like the actor is apprehensive about being judged for breaking social distancing rules.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Defensive About Shooting KBC Amid Lockdown

A huge part of Karan Johar's likability is down to his wonderfully self-deprecating humour. On Tuesday, the filmmaker made a hilarious announcement, informing "risk-taking filmmakers" and "casting directors" that he was "available for father roles." Karan showed off his new salt and pepper look in the picture. He looked fresh as he posed for the selfie while being at home.

Read: Karan Johar Flaunts His Salt And Pepper Look, Jokes 'I'm Available For Father Role'

Follow @News18Movies for more