Pregnant Katy Perry Flaunts Her Baby Bump in New Empowering Song 'Daisies'

Pop star Katy Perry has released the first single from her as-yet-untitled fifth studio album. Called Daisies, the song is described as "an exhilarating celebration of resilience of the human spirit in the face of cynicism and adversity. The anthemic song is a call to remain true to the course you've set for yourself, regardless of what others may think."

The video showcases the 35-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her first child, soaking in nature in an off-white lace dress. The setting changes from a wild garden to a boulder-filled waterfall and to a cliff. Filmmaker Liza Voloshin shot the video from a safe distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Us Weekly.

The pop tune celebrates the strength of the human spirit as it overcomes adversity. "They said I'm going nowhere / Tried to cut me out / Took those sticks and stones / Showed them I could build a house / Tell me that I'm crazy / Never let them change me / So they cover me in daisies," the song's chorus says.

Daisies follows previously released tracks 'Never Worn White', 'Harleys in Hawaii' and 'Small Talk'. Fans can pre-order 'Daisies'-themed bundles and visit the singer's digital flower shop, Katy's Daisies, and send virtual bouquets and messages to friends and loved ones.

'Never Worn White' is the music video in which the pop star announced her pregnancy. She later told fans that she and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are expecting a baby girl.

Watch Daisies here: